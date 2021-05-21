- EVENTS
UAE: 122,001 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The country's total doses administered now stands at 11.9 million.
The UAE has administered 122,001 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 11.9 million. This takes the rate of doses to 120.76 per 100 people.
UAE residents can now get their Pfizer-BioNTech jab at all Seha vaccination centres across the country, including drive-thru facilities, the authorities announced on Thursday. The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals aged 12 and above. Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines are now being administered across 60 centers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates.
The European Union pledges to donate 100 million vaccine doses to poorer countries as G20 leaders and global institutions gather for a virtual summit on how to recover from the pandemic and prevent another one happening.
Spain will allow "all vaccinated people" to visit the country from June 7 as it tries to revive its virus-battered tourism industry.
Japan formally approves Moderna and AstraZeneca's vaccines, but the latter will not be used immediately because of lingering concern over very rare blood clots.
In Moscow, the mayor complains of the "astonishing" number of people refusing to be vaccinated despite continuing deaths.
Fears also mount over vaccine hesitancy in Australia, where Prime Minister Scott Morrison urges over-50s to get their shots.
