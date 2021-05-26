- EVENTS
UAE: 120,842 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The UAE's elderly and people with chronic illness will be offered the Covid-19 vaccine booster dose after a careful assessment by the health authorities.
The UAE has administered 120,842 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 12.41 million. This takes the rate of doses to 125.53 per 100 people.
Dr Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector, noted receiving many queries with regards to receiving the booster dose since it was announced last week.
She underlined that taking a booster dose offers immunity against the many strains of the coronavirus, especially during its spread and mutations.
Covid vaccine side-effects are signs the immune system is creating anti-bodies, and are nothing to worry about, UAE doctors have assured residents.
Some of the side effects include pain, fever, tiredness headache, among others, and doctors say most normally go away in a day or two. [Read about the most common side-effects and what you must do here.]
Meanwhile, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday announced free parking near Covid-19 vaccination centres.
About 50 parking spaces will be available near each vaccination centre, the authority said.
