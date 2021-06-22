UAE: 118,856 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Residents may now take the UAE-made Covid vaccine Hayat-Vax.

The UAE has administered 118,856 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 14.6 million. This takes the rate of doses to 147.9 per 100 people.

Residents may now take the UAE-made Covid vaccine Hayat-Vax. Those who are 18 years old and older may book their jab appointments through the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s (Mohap) Covid-19 UAE app.

Last month, local authorities had announced the start of the distribution of the locally made vaccine. However, no details were available as to how community members can get the vaccine.

The vaccine, according to the Covid-19 UAE app, is available to five categories: Family, GCC nationals, residents, UAE nationals and workers.

Visit visa holders and tourists landing in Abu Dhabi from abroad can now take the free Covid-19 vaccine, Khaleej Times has learnt.

However, the visit visas must be issued by Abu Dhabi and not any other emirate.

"Yes, holders of valid visit visas and tourists can take vaccines in Abu Dhabi. They can book through the SEHA application," said a call centre executive with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA).

Asked about how a visit visa holder or tourist can register on the app, the executive said: "You can put your Unified Number – the UID number on the visa – to register on the app. They can find it in their passports."

Asked if visit visa holders and tourists can opt for either Sinopharm or Pfizer, the executive said: “Yes, they can take either of the two vaccines in Abu Dhabi.”

Individuals also need to have a local phone number to register on the app. Visit visa holders and tourists can book appointments by calling 800 50.