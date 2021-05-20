UAE: 117,863 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stands at 11.8 million.

The UAE has administered 117,863 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 11.8 million. This takes the rate of doses to 119.53 per 100 people.

Taking a vaccine shot is an important tool in offering protection to children against Covid-19, as they make a gradual return to schools during the next academic year, a top official has said.

How to book vaccine appointment for kids in UAE

"Despite the low number of positive cases among children, vaccination is very important because students are gradually going back to face-to-face [learning in] schools next year," said Dr Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson for the UAE's health sector.

With Sinopharm booster shots approved for residents, the UAE is believed to be the first country to have made the third dose of a Covid vaccine available.

UAE residents will be able to get the booster shot six months after they receive their second dose, with priority given to senior citizens and those with chronic diseases.

The additional jab will further boost one’s immunity and produce antibodies that can help ward off the coronavirus. A number of UAE doctors answered some of the top questions about the shot.

Proof of being Covid vaccinated must to attend events

Electronic vaccination card or Al Hosn app showing you are vaccinated is a must in order to attend live entertainment, concerts, weddings and social and institutional events like gala dinners and award ceremonies, a top official has clarified.

Speaking to a radio channel, Dr Hanan Al Suwaidi, who heads vaccination and testing at Dubai's Covid-19 command and control centre, said the operations team on ground for any particular live event will be responsible for ensuring all attendees are vaccinated. “We have trained our operations team to see that everything goes as expected so to make sure any high-risk exposure is avoided.”