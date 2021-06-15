UAE: 116,377 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
A single dose of Covishield vaccine given to those who had recovered from the SARS-CoV-2 infection showed these individuals had a strong immunity.
The UAE has administered 116,377 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 13.9 million. This takes the rate of doses to 141.1 per 100 people.
A single dose of Covishield vaccine given to those who had recovered from the SARS-CoV-2 infection showed these individuals had a stronger immunity to the Covid-19 virus compared to those with no prior exposure, according to a study.
The research conducted by Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals, Hyderabad has been published in the peer-reviewed journal, International Journal of Infectious Diseases.
The study was conducted on 260 healthcare workers who got vaccinated between January 16 and February 5. They were divided into two groups - the first comprised those who were RT-PCR positive for SARS-CoV-2 and had recovered while the second group comprised of those who were found RT-PCR negative and were categorised as no prior exposure.
All participants were given the Covishield vaccine, manufactured by Pune’s Serum Institute of India.
Even as the ‘green pass’ requirement on Al Hosn for visiting public places comes into effect in Abu Dhabi from Tuesday, some fully-vaccinated residents complain the ‘Covid-19 vaccinated’ status is not showing on their Al Hosn app.
From Tuesday, those aged 16 and above, need the pass to visit shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels, public parks, cinemas, restaurants and cafes, among others.
However, some residents who have taken both the doses of Sinopharm and Pfizer vaccine - in the UAE or abroad - and the RT-PCR test, say they have been unable to find their status on the UAE’s official national Covid-19 vaccine registry.
