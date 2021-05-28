UAE: 114,055 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Authorities are studying whether Covid jabs should be administered annually.

The UAE has administered 114,055 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 12.6 million. This takes the rate of doses to 127.86 per 100 people.

Authorities in the UAE are expecting that the Covid-19 vaccine may need to be taken every year.

In a video posted by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, explained that the vaccine may need to be taken annually like the seasonal influenza shot.

However, she explained that the matter is still being studied.

“Vaccination rounds began less than a year ago and it will take some time … It is difficult to determine the exact period of immunity provided by the vaccine at this stage,” she said. “The vaccine’s efficacy may differ from one person to another depending on their immunity system.”

Two doses of Sinopharm have nearly 73% efficacy

Two Covid-19 vaccines from China's Sinopharm showed more than 70 per cent efficacy against symptomatic cases, according to the first detailed result of a large late-stage study published to the public.

Chinese visitors get Covid jabs in Dubai

A vaccine developed by a Wuhan-based subsidiary of Sinopharm was 72.8 per cent effective against symptomatic Covid-19 at least two weeks after the second injection, based on interim results, the peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed on Wednesday.

This is slightly better than the 72.5 per cent rate announced in a company statement in February.