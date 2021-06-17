UAE: 113,513 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Health authorities have stressed that residents who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 are at high risk to new variants detected around the world.

The UAE has administered 113,513 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 14.1 million. This takes the rate of doses to 143.39 per 100 people.

Health authorities in the UAE have stressed that residents who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 are at high risk to new coronavirus variants detected around the world. Unvaccinated residents are being urged to take the Covid vaccine as soon as possible.

Britain is looking at easing travel restrictions, including allowing those who are double vaccinated against Covid-19 to enjoy a foreign holiday without intrusive red tape, a step that indicates vaccine passports are firmly back on the agenda.

In a video posted by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, explained that no vaccine in the UAE is better than the other.

“All the authorised vaccines in the UAE are safe and effective in preventing serious Covid-19 infections. The choice is yours,” she said.