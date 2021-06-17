UAE: 113,513 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Health authorities have stressed that residents who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 are at high risk to new variants detected around the world.
The UAE has administered 113,513 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 14.1 million. This takes the rate of doses to 143.39 per 100 people.
Health authorities in the UAE have stressed that residents who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 are at high risk to new coronavirus variants detected around the world. Unvaccinated residents are being urged to take the Covid vaccine as soon as possible.
Britain is looking at easing travel restrictions, including allowing those who are double vaccinated against Covid-19 to enjoy a foreign holiday without intrusive red tape, a step that indicates vaccine passports are firmly back on the agenda.
In a video posted by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, explained that no vaccine in the UAE is better than the other.
“All the authorised vaccines in the UAE are safe and effective in preventing serious Covid-19 infections. The choice is yours,” she said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: X Covid vaccine doses administered in 24...
Health authorities have stressed that residents who are not... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK and Japan connect to tackle...
Diana Barran and Tetsushi Sakamoto agree to overcome the challenge in ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,167 Covid-19 cases, 2,127...
The new cases were detected through 243,844 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK considers vaccine passports for...
Fully vaccinated travellers to be allowed to avoid quarantine on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE's Alhosn app down; NCEMA says glitch is being ...
Abu Dhabi residents need 'green pass' on the app to gain entry to... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man jumps to death while trying to escape...
The fight had broken out between some men in the apartment. READ MORE
-
Utilities
UAE: Haven't received your Emirates ID? Here's...
Step-by-step process to renew your Emirates ID online. READ MORE
-
Tennis
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Olympics
Nadal lost in the semifinal at the French Open READ MORE
Jobs
Dubai govt jobs for expats; up to Dh30,000 salary