- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: 110,123 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
A top health official said vaccinating children will play an important role in helping them return to in-person classes next year.
The UAE has administered 110,123 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 11.70 million. This takes the rate of doses to 118.34 per 100 people.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE's Covid-19 Sinopharm booster shots after 6 months: How they work
>> UAE Covid vaccines: 3 key facts to know
Taking a vaccine shot is an important tool in offering protection to children against Covid-19, as they make a gradual return to schools during the next academic year, a top official has said.
"Despite the low number of positive cases among children, vaccination is very important because students are gradually going back to face-to-face [learning in] schools next year," said Dr Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson for the UAE's health sector.
A Spanish study on mixing Covid-19 vaccines has found that giving a dose of Pfizer's drug to people who already received a first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine — both of which are available in the UAE — is highly safe and effective, preliminary results showed on Tuesday.
The Combivacs study, run by Spain's state-backed Carlos III Health Institute, found the presence of IgG antibodies in the bloodstream was between 30 and 40 times higher in people who got the follow-up Pfizer shot than in a control group who only received one AstraZeneca dose.
Meanwhile, Bahrain will vaccinate youngsters aged 12-17 with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, state news agency BNA said on Tuesday.
The decision by the health ministry’s vaccination committee followed recommendations by the World Health Organization’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization and the United States’ Center for Disease Control, BNA added.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,348 cases, 1,316 recoveries, 2...
More than 47.5 million tests have been conducted across the country... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Fresh crisis in some Gujarat hospitals, as ...
Demands include hike in salaries, removal of nursing college students ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sinopharm booster shots: How they work
The additional dose helps boost immunity and produce antibodies to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Woman forced to pay bribe to cremate 98-...
Officials and staff demand Dh400 for cremation. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE: 25-year-old Emirati dies in Ajman road...
The young driver was found trapped inside his vehicle when the rescue ... READ MORE
-
News
Pakistani, Belgian national win $1m each at Dubai ...
It was an early birthday gift for Gert, who has been participating in ... READ MORE
-
News
Residents stay indoors as wild animal on the loose
News of the predator on the prowl went viral on social media in no... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,348 cases, 1,316 recoveries, 2...
More than 47.5 million tests have been conducted across the country... READ MORE