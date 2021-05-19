UAE: 110,123 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

A top health official said vaccinating children will play an important role in helping them return to in-person classes next year.

The UAE has administered 110,123 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 11.70 million. This takes the rate of doses to 118.34 per 100 people.

Taking a vaccine shot is an important tool in offering protection to children against Covid-19, as they make a gradual return to schools during the next academic year, a top official has said.

"Despite the low number of positive cases among children, vaccination is very important because students are gradually going back to face-to-face [learning in] schools next year," said Dr Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson for the UAE's health sector.

A Spanish study on mixing Covid-19 vaccines has found that giving a dose of Pfizer's drug to people who already received a first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine — both of which are available in the UAE — is highly safe and effective, preliminary results showed on Tuesday.

The Combivacs study, run by Spain's state-backed Carlos III Health Institute, found the presence of IgG antibodies in the bloodstream was between 30 and 40 times higher in people who got the follow-up Pfizer shot than in a control group who only received one AstraZeneca dose.

Meanwhile, Bahrain will vaccinate youngsters aged 12-17 with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, state news agency BNA said on Tuesday.

The decision by the health ministry’s vaccination committee followed recommendations by the World Health Organization’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization and the United States’ Center for Disease Control, BNA added.