UAE: 104,593 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
New research has found that the Pfizer vaccine should remain "highly effective" against two Covid variants first found in India.
The UAE has administered 104,593 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 11.59 million. This takes the rate of doses to 117.23 per 100 people.
Dubai residents have expressed happiness and relief, as the Emirate announced a relaxation of rules on a series of events and activities that were earlier suspended due to a rise in daily Covid-19 cases since the beginning of this year.
The Dubai Media Office announced the revised regulations on Monday and said the changes which take effect immediately, were for a trial period of one month.
The Pfizer Covid vaccine should remain highly effective against two coronavirus variants first identified in India, according to new research carried out by US scientists.
“What we found is that the vaccine’s antibodies are a little bit weaker against the variants, but not enough that we think it would have much of an effect on the protective ability of the vaccines,” senior author Nathaniel “Ned” Landau said on Monday.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced plans to soon reopen to foreign tourists, a senior tourism official said on Monday.
The kingdom also said that non-citizens arriving from certain countries who were fully vaccinated against or recently recovered from Covid-19 would no longer be required to quarantine in designated government hotels.
