UAE: 104,184 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Abu Dhabi has allowed free Covid-19 jabs to tourists and visit visa holders.

The UAE has administered 104,184 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 14.7 million. This takes the rate of doses to 148.9 per 100 people.

Abu Dhabi on Tuesday allowed free Covid-19 jabs to tourists and visit visa holders. The vaccine is available only for holders of a visa issued by Abu Dhabi, holders of passport eligible for visa on arrival with an entry stamp at an Abu Dhabi point of entry. The visitor will have to show a proof of the above two requirements at the time of vaccination.

Meanwhile, Dubai International Airport will now be home to an in-house lab for processing Covid-19 RT PCR tests. Located close to Terminal 2, the 20,000 sq. ft laboratory is a dedicated facility for round-the-clock processing of RT-PCR test samples collected from passengers at DXB, Dubai Airports said in a press release.

"Using latest WHO-standard Covid-19 RT-PCR testing equipment, the lab can process up to 100,000 samples per day and provide reliable results within a few hours," said the statement.