UAE: 102,868 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
The total doses administered now stand at 18,558,216.
The UAE has administered 102,868 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 18.5 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 187.64 per 100 people.
The #UAE has administered 18,558,216 doses of the #Covid19Vaccine to date, authorities announced.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) September 7, 2021
Official data released on Tuesday, Sept 7, said 102,868 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. The net dose rate is 187.64 per 100 people.#COVID19 #vaccine pic.twitter.com/fptm0vP40c
Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national airline, has announced that its Verified to Fly service will be temporarily suspended due to site maintenance. The Abu Dhabi-based carrier announced on Tuesday that the service will be closed to new requests from 9am to 4pm, September 7, 2021.
Using Verified to Fly service, passengers can validate their travel documents and arrive at the airport with confidence knowing that they have met all essential Covid-19 requirements much before their flight.
As Covid-19 cases and deaths exploded in India in April and May, New Delhi's premier Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and several others ran so short of oxygen that many patients in the capital suffocated.
When Reuters visited the hospital on Friday, its last coronavirus patient was readying to leave after recovery - a remarkable turnaround health experts attribute to growing levels of immunity from natural infection and vaccinations. But hospitals have learned from bitter experience during the second Covid wave, when funeral pyres burned non-stop, as India braces for another possible surge in infections around its September-November festival season.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Reopen schools or disaster looms,...
The recommendation comes as experts say another Covid-19 wave in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 102,868 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total doses administered now stand at 18,558,216. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Singapore reports highest number of...
Singapore has fully vaccinated more than 80 per cent of its 5.7... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 952 Covid cases, 1,269 recoveries, 2...
More than 76.8 million Covid PCR tests have been conducted across the ... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed hails Ajman Ruler for serving...
UAE Vice-President calls the Ajman Ruler a 'partner in building the... READ MORE
-
Horse racing
Dubai racing season prize money raised to more...
The 2021-2022 race season is set to kick-off on November 4 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 102,868 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total doses administered now stand at 18,558,216. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Agency to give free tourist visas to 70...
The iconic film star turns 70 today READ MORE
News
No cash counters, staff: UAE opens region's first AI-powered store
6 September 2021
Real Estate
Have Dh500? Buy a share in Dubai real estate