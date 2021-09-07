UAE: 102,868 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 18,558,216.

The UAE has administered 102,868 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 18.5 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 187.64 per 100 people.

Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national airline, has announced that its Verified to Fly service will be temporarily suspended due to site maintenance. The Abu Dhabi-based carrier announced on Tuesday that the service will be closed to new requests from 9am to 4pm, September 7, 2021.

Using Verified to Fly service, passengers can validate their travel documents and arrive at the airport with confidence knowing that they have met all essential Covid-19 requirements much before their flight.

As Covid-19 cases and deaths exploded in India in April and May, New Delhi's premier Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and several others ran so short of oxygen that many patients in the capital suffocated.

When Reuters visited the hospital on Friday, its last coronavirus patient was readying to leave after recovery - a remarkable turnaround health experts attribute to growing levels of immunity from natural infection and vaccinations. But hospitals have learned from bitter experience during the second Covid wave, when funeral pyres burned non-stop, as India braces for another possible surge in infections around its September-November festival season.