UAE: 100% capacity at Abu Dhabi workplaces from Sept 5

Those failing to adhere to comply with the testing requirements won't be allowed to work and the absence will be deducted from their annual leave or monthly salary.

Abu Dhabi government entities and companies can return to 100% capacity at workplaces starting September 5, it was announced today.

All vaccinated employees, as well as those exempted from vaccination, will need to show the green status on the Alhosn app. Unvaccinated employees will need to test for Covid-19 every seven days. All employees will need to follow government's Covid-19 testing requirements.

Abu Dhabi green pass: 4 ways to verify Covid PCR test results

Those failing to adhere to comply with the testing requirements won't be allowed to work and the absence will be deducted from their annual leave or monthly salary.

Vaccinated visitors and customers must show the green status on the Alhosn app, while those unvaccinated must show a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours.

Remote working is allowed for one parent of a child in grade 10 or below, who is exempt from in-person school attendance based on medical authorisation and a statement from the educational institution. Employers can grant additional authorisation based on government regulations.

Alhosn green pass: Abu Dhabi sees surge in vaccination, PCR tests

The green pass system activated in Abu Dhabi recently restricts entry to public places to Covid-vaccinated residents and tourists only.

The green pass on Alhosn app is activated for vaccinated individuals after a negative result of a Covid-19 PCR test. The status remains active for 30 days.

Unvaccinated people are not allowed to enter shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, retail outlets, gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts and educational institutions in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi: Full list of new Covid-19 rules, green pass protocol, increased capacity