Turkey to impose 5-day lockdown beginning on New Year's Eve as Covid deaths hit new record

Reuters/Ankara
Filed on December 14, 2020

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey will impose a five-day full lockdown beginning on December 31 to maintain gains against the pandemic, as official data showed new daily coronavirus deaths hit a record 229.

Erdogan, speaking after a cabinet meeting, said the stay-home order would begin at 9pm on New Year’s Eve and run through January 4. Separately government data showed new daily COVID-19 cases stood at 29,617 in the last 24 hours.




