Travelling to UAE from restricted countries? Here are the rules for flights to Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah

The UAE started welcoming holders of tourist visas, entry permits and other types of e-visas from August 30

Holders of any type of visas are now flying to the UAE from countries where travel was restricted previously.

While the UAE had opened up to residency visa holders from restricted countries on August 5, it started welcoming holders of tourist visas, entry permits and other types of e-visas from August 30.

However, the travel procedures and rules vary from emirate to emirate. For instance, Sharjah requires tourists to register prior to travelling, while Dubai does not.

Here is a lowdown of the rules of travelling from restricted countries to Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

>> Dubai

According to Dubai-based Emirates airline, passengers with newly-issued residence or employment visas, short stay or long stay visas, visit visas, or visas on arrival can travel. The following apply to those travelling from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Uganda.

- A pre-travel approval from the ICA or GDRFA is not required.

- Covid vaccination is not mandatory, according to multiple tweets put out by the airline’s customer service account, Emirates Support.

- A negative result of a Covid19 PCR test conducted no more than 48 hours prior to travel. The test must have been conducted from an approved health facility and the result must have a QR code.

- A rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.

>> Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah

Based on directives issued by authorities in the UAE, Sharjah-based Air Arabia and Indian carrier Air India Express have issued the following guidelines for e-visa holders travelling to Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah:

- Covid-vaccinated passengers with e-visas are allowed to travel to Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

- All passengers arriving in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah with a newly-issued e-visa must register prior to their departure: https://smartservices.ica.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/guest/index.html#/registerArrivals

- They must be fully vaccinated with a WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccine.

- They must provide a vaccination certificate when departing.

- Passengers are required to take a Covid-19 PCR test, conducted within 48 hours of the flight arrival time.

- They are also required to conduct a rapid PCR test at the airport prior to departure.

- They will undergo another PCR test in Sharjah.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai flights: Passengers from 5 countries can't travel as rapid PCR test facilities not available

>> UAE flights: Airfares double as demand for travel soars

>> UAE flights: Tourists start arriving at Dubai International Airport