Travel restrictions for passengers from GCC to Colombo: Emirates
The restrictions are applicable from June 30 until July 13.
Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates on Tuesday said travellers wishing to fly to Colombo, Sri Lanka, from the GCC countries will not be accepted for travel starting Wednesday, June 30.
"Effective June 30 until July 13, customers will not be accepted for travel on Emirates to Colombo, if they have been in the following countries for the past 14 days: UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait," the airline said.
"This restriction does not apply to customers who have transited in the above countries without leaving the airport's transit area," the airline added.
Passengers whose schedule has been impacted by this rule can rebook their flights to another date.
