Third Pfizer dose can help people with medical history, UAE doctors say

DHA to administer third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to residents with compromised immune systems

The third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine helps in increasing immunity among the vulnerable including immune compromised patients, say UAE doctors.

Dr. Adil Sajwani, specialist, family medicine at Fakeeh University Hospital said: “It is evident that the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has a good response in fighting coronavirus, and the third dose is recommended for the people with a medical history.”

Patients undergoing treatment for cancer and immuno-therapy and those with low immune response will have lower immunity against coronavirus and thus may require a booster shot to increase the immunity against Covid-19, he added.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced it will start administering the third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to residents with compromised immune systems.

Dr Vrishali Rohankar, general practitioner and medical director, Aster Clinic, Sheikh Zayed Road, said: “The third dose of the vaccine is required for vulnerable categories such as HIV patients, those undergoing chemotherapy for cancer and recipients of organ or stem cell transplant.”

Such patients may have decreased immunity and lesser protection against the coronavirus in comparison to normal people, added Rohankar. Durability of antibody response wanes in them and there is the challenge of exposure to new variants of the virus.

Medicos said that the antibody titre will sustain for a longer period in the general population and those with a healthy immune system.

To confirm their eligibility for the third dose, residents will have to book a consultation appointment with a DHA family medicine doctor or request telemedicine consultation by calling 800 342.

A detailed medical assessment by a DHA doctor is needed before approving the third dose vaccine and antibody titre will also be checked.

DHA had earlier said that individuals who are fully vaccinated and do not have an immune disease will not need to take an additional dose of the vaccine for now.

In some cases, even patients suffering from immune-related diseases might not need a third dose, it said.

