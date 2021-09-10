These vaccinated UAE residence visa holders can now return
The rule goes into effect on September 12
Fully vaccinated holders of valid UAE residence visas, who have received WHO-approved jabs, will be allowed to return from countries previously on the suspended list from September 12, authorities have announced.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) on Friday said that even resident visa holders who have stayed out of the country for more than six months can now return.
Here's everything you need to know:
>> Fully vaccinated resident visa holders who have received WHO-approved jabs, and have been staying in one of the countries in the suspended list for more than six months since the suspension decision was announced, can now come to the UAE with a new entry permit, and rectify their status after entry.
>> The new rule covers people from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.
>> Travellers have to complete a vaccination application on the ICA website to get the necessary approvals, and present the approved vaccination certificate before flying out to the UAE.
>> A negative PCR test result must be done within 48 hours before departure at an approved lab that has a QR code. It has to be presented before departure to the emirates.
>> Travellers must undertake a rapid PCR test before boarding the flight, and another PCR test on the fourth and eighth day of arrival.
>> Children under 16 years are exempt from the procedures.
