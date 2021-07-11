Thai beauty queens could face criminal charges for violating Covid rules
Thirteen contestants and nine others have tested positive for coronavirus.
Thai beauty queens who took part in a pageant last month could face criminal charges for not wearing masks, police warned Sunday, after a cluster of 22 infections emerged from the event.
Thirteen contestants and nine others associated with the Miss Grand Samut Sakhon pageant, which was held at a Bangkok venue late June, have tested positive for the virus, officers said.
Thailand is grappling with a deadly third wave of infections with 9,539 new cases announced Saturday and 86 deaths.
"There are likely to be many people involved in the pageant including contestants who violated rules and regulations," Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner of the metropolitan police told reporters in Bangkok on Sunday.
Organisers had got permission to hold the event, but had to comply with 20 specific rules, including mask wearing, police said.
"People who attended the pageant and did not wear masks also (breached) the emergency decree and diseases control laws," Piya said.
Organisers and participants in the province-level pageant were being investigated and could face possible criminal charges, the force added.
Photos on the event's Facebook page show finalists in gowns and sashes, not wearing masks and not socially distancing.
Comment has been sought from pageant organisers.
Late last week, the Thai government announced a curfew across Bangkok and nine other hotspot provinces, which comes into effect on Monday, barring people from venturing out between 9 pm and 4 am.
Thailand has registered a total of 336,371 cases and 2,711 fatalities. Most of the infections have occurred since April.
The country is fast running out of hospital beds and the Thai government is facing heat over a slow vaccine roll-out and limited testing.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Thai beauty queens could face criminal charges...
Thirteen contestants and nine others have tested positive for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: US very concerned new variants could...
What happens in any part of the world affects all other countries, US ... READ MORE
-
Legal View
India-UAE flights: What to do if your family's...
If the family members are not able to return before their visas... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Australia reports first 2021 virus-...
Lockdown in Sydney and surrounding areas likely to be extended. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,518 cases, 1,490 recoveries, 6...
Over 60.5 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
Combined with the two-day weekend, UAE residents will be able to... READ MORE
-
News
100,000 UAE Golden Visas on offer for world's...
UAE to also offer a range of financing options to entrepreneurs and... READ MORE
-
Legal View
India-UAE flights: What to do if your family's...
If the family members are not able to return before their visas... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Dubai: Family mourns boxer found dead on beach
10 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light