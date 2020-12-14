Sputnik V Covid vaccine likely to offer 2-year protection, claim Russian developers
According to a Russian scientist, Sputnik V is effective in 96 per cent of cases.
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is likely to offer two-year-long protection against Covid-19, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the vaccine's developer, Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, has claimed.
"So far, I can only make suggestions, because more experimental data is needed. Our vaccine was created on the platform also used for the Ebola vaccine," he was quoted as saying to the Soloviev Live channel on YouTube by TASS News Agency on Saturday.
"Experimental data received at that point demonstrate that a similar vaccine would offer protection for two years, maybe more."
According to the Russian scientist, Sputnik V is effective in 96 per cent of cases.
The remaining four percent of vaccinated persons will have a mild form of the disease with runny nose, cough and slight fever, but their lungs won't be affected.
Registered by Russia on August 11, Sputnik V became the world's first coronavirus vaccine.
The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology.
Its post-registration trials began in Moscow on September 7, with volunteers receiving the first vaccine on September 9.
A total of 40,000 people are involved in the programme.
According to interim research results, the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine exceeds 95 per cent on the 42nd day after the first dose, provided that a patient receives the second dose.
On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to organise a nationwide vaccination.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Be vigilant against anti-vaccine...
Call for a national communications strategy to counter such... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: US CDC director signs recommendation to ...
Recommendation follows FDA decision to authorise the emergency use of ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid impact: 50% UAE residents say savings have...
1,000 UAE respondents take part in YouGov survey that was conducted... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,092 Covid cases, 670 recoveries, 1...
More than 18.5 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai