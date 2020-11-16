Coronavirus Pandemic
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah self-isolates after contracting Covid-19

Staff Report/Karachi
Filed on November 16, 2020

(Sindh CM/Twitter)

Shah tested positive on Friday after taking a Covid-19 test.

Syed Murad Ali Shah, chief minister of Pakistan's Sindh province, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Sindh CM house took to Twitter to announce Shah's infection.

Shah had tested positive on Friday after taking a Covid-19 test after he experienced light fever.

“I tested Covid-19 positive after Friday prayer. I went into isolation on doctor’s advice after the test,” the Chief Minister said on Monday morning.




