Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah self-isolates after contracting Covid-19
Shah tested positive on Friday after taking a Covid-19 test.
Syed Murad Ali Shah, chief minister of Pakistan's Sindh province, has tested positive for Covid-19.
The Sindh CM house took to Twitter to announce Shah's infection.
Shah had tested positive on Friday after taking a Covid-19 test after he experienced light fever.
*— CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) November 16, 2020
“I tested Covid-19 positive after Friday prayer. I went into isolation on doctor’s advice after the test,” the Chief Minister said on Monday morning.
