Shashi Tharoor tests positive for Covid-19

The Congress leader says his sister and mother are in the same boat.

Senior Indian parliamentarian and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has tested positive for Covid-19.

"After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m #Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister& 85 year old mother are in the same boat," he tweeted.

Tharoor added that all three of them had received Covid-19 vaccines.

"Folks should know that my sister has had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine in California and my mother & I took our second Covishield shot on April 8. So we have every reason to hope that though vaccines cannot prevent infection, they will moderate the impact of the #Covid virus."