Shashi Tharoor tests positive for Covid-19

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 21, 2021

The Congress leader says his sister and mother are in the same boat.

Senior Indian parliamentarian and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has tested positive for Covid-19.

"After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m #Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister& 85 year old mother are in the same boat," he tweeted.

Tharoor added that all three of them had received Covid-19 vaccines.

"Folks should know that my sister has had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine in California and my mother & I took our second Covishield shot on April 8. So we have every reason to hope that though vaccines cannot prevent infection, they will moderate the impact of the #Covid virus."




