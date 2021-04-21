- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Shashi Tharoor tests positive for Covid-19
The Congress leader says his sister and mother are in the same boat.
Senior Indian parliamentarian and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has tested positive for Covid-19.
"After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m #Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister& 85 year old mother are in the same boat," he tweeted.
After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m #Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister& 85 year old mother are in the same boat.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 21, 2021
Tharoor added that all three of them had received Covid-19 vaccines.
"Folks should know that my sister has had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine in California and my mother & I took our second Covishield shot on April 8. So we have every reason to hope that though vaccines cannot prevent infection, they will moderate the impact of the #Covid virus."
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Shashi Tharoor tests positive for Covid-19
The Congress leader says his sister and mother are in the same boat. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Oman to suspend travel from India, Pakistan,...
Oman has suspended travel from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh until... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in India: Proper gene sequencing could've...
The whole point of genome sequencing is to remain ahead of the curve, ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE hits Covid vaccination rate of 100.10 per 100 ...
Total vaccine doses administered: 9.9 million. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli