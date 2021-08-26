Sharjah: Covid-19 rules eased; capacity at malls, cinemas increased

Covid vaccination has been made mandatory for attending events.

Authorities in Sharjah have eased Covid safety rules and increased capacity at public places. The emirate's emergency, crisis and disaster management team has raised the capacity of shopping malls, cinemas and entertainment venues to 80 per cent.

Wedding halls can host 60 per cent capacity, with a maximum of 300 guests. The attendees must be masked and maintain a safe social distance.

Covid vaccination has been made mandatory for attending events. Attendance to exhibitions and social, cultural and artistic events is restricted to those who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine no more than six months prior.

Additionally, attendees must hold a negative result of a PCR test conducted within 48 hours of an event.