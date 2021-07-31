Serum Institute founder Dr Cyrus Poonawalla to get Indian award for work during Covid pandemic
Dr Poonawalla to be honoured with prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award for 2021.
Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, chairman of Pune-based vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII), will be honoured with the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award for 2021. Deepak Tilak, president of the Lokmanya Tilak Trust, has made the announcement.
"Poonawalla will be felicitated for his work during the Covid-19 pandemic, wherein he helped in saving many lives by manufacturing Covishield vaccine. Under his leadership, crores of doses of Covishield vaccine were made available to the world in record time. Poonawalla has been at the forefront of making different vaccines at affordable prices," Tilak said on Friday.
Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, who is the father of the CEO of SII, Adar Poonawalla, founded the Serum Institute of India in 1966, and according to Forbes, he is the seventh richest person in India.
The award ceremony will take place on August 13, he said, adding that the award comprises cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and a memento.
The award is annually given on August 1, the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak, but due to the coronavirus situation, the date has been changed this year, Tilak added.
The award was started in 1983 and so far, several prominent personalities from different walks of life have been honoured with it. Some of the recipients include socialist leader S M Joshi, former prime ministers Indira Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Congress leader late Pranab Mukherjee and Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Serum Institute founder Dr Cyrus Poonawalla to...
Dr Poonawalla to be honoured with prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India flight ban: What it means for passengers to ...
The country has air bubble pacts with 24 countries. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Myanmar extends travel suspension until ...
The issuance of all types of visas, too, has been suspended. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: India records 41,649 fresh cases, 593...
The number of active coronavirus infections in the country registered ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India flight ban: What it means for passengers to ...
The country has air bubble pacts with 24 countries. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: UAE's Al Noubi reaches next round ...
Al Noubi, who has won the 100-metre and 200-metre races at the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight makes emergency landing...
The plane was forced to land after a crack was detected in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Bollywood: Court refuses Shilpa Shetty's plea...
The actress had accused several platforms of publishing defamatory... READ MORE
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: These areas will see rents rise