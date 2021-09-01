Self-paid RT-PCR test mandatory for some international passengers arriving at Mumbai airport

The new rule will come into effect from September 3

Self-paid RT-PCR test on arrival at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is mandatory for passengers arriving from the UK, Middle East, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and some other European destinations, according to Mumbai's civic authorities. The new rule will come into effect from Friday, September 3.

As per the new guidelines, there will be no institutional quarantine and passengers have to follow the below rules:

>> All other passengers (except for those mentioned in the above destinations) exiting via Mumbai Airport or taking connecting flights have to show a negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 72 hours of their journey.

>> Travellers have to submit a self-declaration form and an undertaking at the airport.

>> Visitors also have to undergo a mandatory 14 days home quarantine.

>> Earlier granted exemption for fully vaccinated passengers and for passengers age above 65 years etc will not be applicable from September 3.

>> The rate RT-PCR tests at Mumbai Airport cost Rs600 (Dh30)

