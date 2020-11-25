Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi Crown Prince, UK PM Boris Johnson discuss Covid-19 vaccines

Agencies/Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Filed on November 25, 2020

(SPA/Reuters)

Johnson called the Saudi Crown Prince on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the importance of worldwide access to Covid-19 vaccines during a call on Tuesday, Downing Street said.

"They discussed recent positive progress on the vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca and the importance of ensuring global access to coronavirus vaccines," a spokeswoman said.

Johnson also congratulated Saudi Arabia for the success of the recent G20 Summit hosted in Riyadh.

“They also discussed ways to enhance the existing cooperation between the two countries in various fields,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.




