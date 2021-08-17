Saudi Arabia: Visas of stranded residents, visitors extended till September 30
The extension will be automatic and carried out electronically.
Authorities in Saudi Arabia have begun automatically extending the validity of residence permits (Iqama) for expatriates stranded outside the Kingdom in countries from which entry is suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The extension — now valid until until September 30 — is also being applied to visit visas as well as exit and re-entry visas and will be done at no extra cost.
This move is in keeping with the government's continuing efforts to deal with the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE flights: Holders of entry permits, new visas appeal for permission to travel
>> UAE: Visa on arrival for passengers from 70 countries
It also falls within precautionary and preventive measures that guarantee the safety of citizens and residents and contribute to mitigating financial and economic impacts.
The General Directorate of Passports indicated that the extension will be carried out electronically in cooperation with the National Information Centre without the need to visit the departments of passports.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi Arabia: Visas of stranded residents,...
The extension will be automatic and carried out electronically. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 55,792 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centers have been opened up in Abu Dhabi ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid jabs not mandatory for students in Sharjah
Those aged 12 and above will need to produce a negative Covid-19 PCR... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,115 cases, 1,544 recoveries, 3...
More than 70.3 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: New rapid PCR test norms for...
The rule applies to passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka,... READ MORE
-
News
Tourist drops valuables in Hatta Dam, Dubai cops...
He had called 999, seeking help. READ MORE
-
News
40-member gang jailed, fined Dh860m for money...
The gang told the victims that their investments were converted into... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai's indoor rainforest welcomes cotton-top...
The small monkeys weighing less than 0.5kg can usually be found in... READ MORE