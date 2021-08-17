Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi Arabia: Visas of stranded residents, visitors extended till September 30

SPA/Riyadh
Filed on August 17, 2021
The extension will be automatic and carried out electronically.


Authorities in Saudi Arabia have begun automatically extending the validity of residence permits (Iqama) for expatriates stranded outside the Kingdom in countries from which entry is suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The extension — now valid until until September 30 — is also being applied to visit visas as well as exit and re-entry visas and will be done at no extra cost.

This move is in keeping with the government's continuing efforts to deal with the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also falls within precautionary and preventive measures that guarantee the safety of citizens and residents and contribute to mitigating financial and economic impacts.

The General Directorate of Passports indicated that the extension will be carried out electronically in cooperation with the National Information Centre without the need to visit the departments of passports.




