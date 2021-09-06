Saudi Arabia: Travellers who took Sinopharm vaccine can enter with booster dose

On August 1, the Kingdom reopened its borders to international tourists who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Travellers to Saudi Arabia who have completed two doses of the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines will be accepted if they have received an additional dose of one of the four vaccines approved in the Kingdom.

Travellers will need to provide evidence of a full course of one of the four vaccines currently recognised: two doses of the Oxford/Astra Zeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson.

Visitors can register their vaccination status on a web portal that is available in both Arabic and English.

The move was welcomed by tourists and pilgrims alike, many of whom have been vaccinated with Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.