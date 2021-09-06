Saudi Arabia: Travellers who took Sinopharm vaccine can enter with booster dose
On August 1, the Kingdom reopened its borders to international tourists who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19
Travellers to Saudi Arabia who have completed two doses of the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines will be accepted if they have received an additional dose of one of the four vaccines approved in the Kingdom.
On August 1, the Kingdom reopened its borders to international tourists who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Such travellers will not need to quarantine, authorities had said.
Travellers will need to provide evidence of a full course of one of the four vaccines currently recognised: two doses of the Oxford/Astra Zeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Spike in Umrah bookings expected, with Saudi set to reopen borders
Visitors can register their vaccination status on a web portal that is available in both Arabic and English.
The move was welcomed by tourists and pilgrims alike, many of whom have been vaccinated with Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi Arabia: Travellers who took Sinopharm...
On August 1, the Kingdom reopened its borders to international... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Dubai: Emirates handles over 1.2 million...
Airline handled 3 times more passengers in July and August this year... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 500,000 medical consultations done virtually ...
The audio and video consultations allowed Seha's physicians to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Free Alhosn app access for Etisalat mobile...
App usage will not consume customers’ data allowance READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed to investors, special talents:...
'Our roots are Arab, our ambitions are global,' Sheikh Mohammed... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Have Dh500? Buy a share in Dubai real estate
Lowest ever price to invest in Dubai real estate — same price... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Students who frequently use Metro, tram...
The initiative coincided with the start of the new academic year last ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Radars on school buses to catch...
Radars have been installed on school buses in Abu Dhabi to detect... READ MORE
Jobs
Jobs alert: RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to Dh50,000
5 September 2021
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till they are 25
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed
5 September 2021
News
New UAE visas, economic partnerships: 13 projects announced