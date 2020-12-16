Saudi Arabia to distribute coronvirus vaccine in three days

About 150,000 people have already registered to take the vaccine

Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al Rabiah has announced that the coronavirus vaccine will be distributed in the country within the next three days.

Speaking at the Saudi Budget Forum 2021, Al Rabiah said: “We witnessed an international race on medical equipment at the beginning stages of the pandemic, but Saudi Arabia placed human health above all and raised the number of intensive care beds by 60 percent within 3 months.”

According to a report in Arab News, the ministry has previously announced that the vaccine would be free, and assured the public of its safety as the jab passed all testing stages.

About 150,000 people have registered to take the coronavirus vaccine through Sehaty App since its launch, state news agency SPA reported.