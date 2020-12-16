Saudi Arabia to distribute coronvirus vaccine in three days
About 150,000 people have already registered to take the vaccine
Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al Rabiah has announced that the coronavirus vaccine will be distributed in the country within the next three days.
Speaking at the Saudi Budget Forum 2021, Al Rabiah said: “We witnessed an international race on medical equipment at the beginning stages of the pandemic, but Saudi Arabia placed human health above all and raised the number of intensive care beds by 60 percent within 3 months.”
According to a report in Arab News, the ministry has previously announced that the vaccine would be free, and assured the public of its safety as the jab passed all testing stages.
About 150,000 people have registered to take the coronavirus vaccine through Sehaty App since its launch, state news agency SPA reported.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi Arabia to distribute coronvirus vaccine in...
About 150,000 people have already registered to take the vaccine READ MORE
-
News
Christmas in UAE: Churches announce mass timings
All other festivities, like carolling, will not be taking place this... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 vaccine in UAE: Senior citizens relieved
The introduction of the Covid vaccine in the UAE shows a ray of light ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Europe tightens virus curbs as Christmas surge...
Calls growing for EU health regulator to speed up decision on use of ... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai