Saudi Arabia begins registrations for free Covid-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday the immediate opening of registration for the coronavirus vaccine for all citizens and expatriates in the Kingdom.

Those interested can register through the ministry’s mobile application Sehhaty (My Health) by clicking on the following link.

The MOH affirmed the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine and said it is free for all citizens and residents, as per the directives of the Saudi leadership.

The MOH explained that the vaccination will be in three stages: the first stage targets citizens and residents who are over 65 years old; professionals who are most vulnerable to infection, people who are obese and have a body mass of more than 40, and those who have a lack of immunity such as organ transplantation or take immunosuppressive drugs; and those who have two or more of the following chronic diseases: asthma, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, chronic heart disease including coronary artery disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and those with a history of stroke.

The second stage includes citizens and residents who are over 50 years old, the rest of health practitioners, and those who have one of the following chronic diseases: asthma, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, chronic heart diseases including coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and active cancer; and those who have obesity and have a body mass of between 30-40.

The final stage of the vaccination drive is for all citizens and residents who wish to take the vaccine.

The MOH said the move comes as an extension of the efforts Saudi Arabia has taken since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It added that the Kingdom has a clear role to address the pandemic and preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents.