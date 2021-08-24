Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi Arabia allows vaccinated residents to return from restricted countries

SPA/Riyadh
Filed on August 24, 2021
Reuters

This also includes passengers who had transited through these countries over the last 14 days.


Residents of Saudi Arabia travelling from countries on the restricted list are now allowed to enter the country, provided they had taken both their Covid-19 vaccine doses in the kingdom before flying out.

The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia sees a steady decline in daily Covid-19 cases.




