Russia reports cases of more contagious Covid-19 variant
Putin orders week-long paid holiday to curb infections in Russia
Russia has reported some Covid-19 infections with a new coronavirus variant believed to be even more contagious than the Delta one, the RIA news agency said on Thursday.
It is possible that the AY.4.2 variant will spread widely, RIA quoted the state consumer watchdog's senior researcher Kamil Khafizov as saying.
That could cause the rate of new Covid-19 cases, already at record highs in Russia, to rise even further.
Week-long paid holiday
Putin on Wednesday approved a government proposal for a week-long workplace shutdown at the start of November to combat a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Coronavirus-related deaths across Russia in the past 24 hours hit yet another daily record at 1,028, with 34,073 new infections.
Speaking at a televised meeting with government officials, Putin said the "non-working days" from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, during which people would continue to receive salaries, could begin earlier or be extended for certain regions.
"The epidemiological situation is developing differently in each region," Putin said. "In light of this, the heads of regions are given the right to impose additional measures."
Authorities have stepped up the urgency of their efforts to slow the pandemic as they confront widespread public reluctance to get injected with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine. Moscow's mayor announced four months of stay-home restrictions for unvaccinated over-60s on Tuesday.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Russia reports cases of more contagious Covid-19...
Putin orders week-long paid holiday to curb infections in Russia READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: PM Modi congratulates country on 1 billion ...
Modi hails breakthrough as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India issues revised guidelines for...
Travellers from certain specified countries have been identified for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: US residents can now choose booster jab ...
Food and Drug Administration also approves Moderna, Johnson & Johnson ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India issues revised guidelines for...
Travellers from certain specified countries have been identified for... READ MORE
-
News
Emirates cancels Khartoum flights for two days
The carrier has cancelled routes to and from the destination till... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India to celebrate 1 billion jabs with...
Prime Minister Modi congratulates 'Indian science' as nation 'scripts ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Nepal, India flooding kills over 150, destroys...
Indian states of Uttarakhand and Kerala worst hit by battering rains READ MORE
News
Emirates cancels Khartoum flights for two days
21 October 2021
World
Saudi, UAE, Kuwait vow to help Bahrain
21 October 2021
Tech Reviews
Facebook to change its name next week, says report
20 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end