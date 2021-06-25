Russia launches Sputnik Light vaccine into wide circulation
The one-dose Sputnik Light will be used as the booster shot for vaccinated with their first two doses six months ago or more.
Russia on Friday launched into circulation its fourth vaccine against Covid-19, the one-dose Sputnik Light. Sputnik Light deploys just the first dose of Russia’s flagship Sputnik V vaccine, which uses a first shot and booster separated by a gap of at least 21 days.
The decision to approve and deploy Sputnik Light was driven by the fact that the first component of the standard vaccine was produced in significantly larger quantities than the second dose, Kommersant cited a government sources as saying.
Reuters previously reported that the second dose of Sputnik V is more volatile and harder to produce.
Russia is on the cusp of launching an official re-vaccination programme amid a sharp rise in cases and the spread of the Delta variant.
The one-dose Sputnik Light will be used as the booster shot for Russians vaccinated with their first two doses six months ago or more, officials have said.
