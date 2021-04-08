Coronavirus Pandemic
Ramadan: Mosques in Bahrain to open for Covid vaccinated, recovered

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 8, 2021
Mosques to open from the first day of Ramadan.

Bahrain is set to open mosques in the kingdom for Friday prayers, and Isha and Taraweeh prayers from the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

The announcement was made upon the directives issued by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

However, only faithfuls who have received the Covid-19 vaccine (14 days after the second dose) and those who have recovered from coronavirus and are holding recovery certificates will be allowed inside mosques.




