Ramadan 2021 in UAE: Don't host Iftar gatherings, residents told

Special teams are being deployed in residential and industrial areas to ensure compliance with the rules.

Police authorities in Sharjah and Ajman have warned residents against organising social gatherings during the month of Ramadan, due to the ongoing pandemic.

Authorities further encouraged them to use digital platforms to connect with family and friends instead.

The warning has come as part of the precautionary measures being implemented in the UAE to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and avoid a spike in cases that may occur due to social gatherings during Ramadan.

Sharjah Police have formed a special team to curb the gathering of people during Ramdan in a bid to contain the viral outbreak.

The force has launched an electronic awareness campaign to warn residents, who have been advised not to call a large number of people to their homes during the Holy month.

Social gatherings are banned across the emirate.

Police patrols have been deployed in residential and industrial areas and at restaurants and eateries that customarily provide free Iftar meals for workers during Ramadan.

They are working in tandem with the authorities concerned to ensure free Iftar meals are provided to the needy and the distressed. However, no person will be allowed to stand in a queue when Iftar meals are distributed.

Messages are being disseminated in various languages such as Arabic, English and Urdu to people from all walks of life to further create awareness about the contagion.

The inspection teams also will be working round the clock to ensure that all residents of the emirate strictly adhere to regulations and preventive measures related to Covid-19. No violations would be tolerated, the police said.

Police urged the public to report any kind of violation related to Covid-19 at 901.

In neighbouring Ajman, police have issued warnings via social media platforms and other traditional forms of media to warn the public against entertaining family gatherings and visitors at home during Ramadan.

Major-General Sultan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said that an electronic awareness campaign has been launched to safeguard public health. All residents have been urged to comply with rules regarding holding public gatherings, and other social events during Ramadan.

Major-General Al Nuaimi urged the residents to strictly follow the rules and enjoy the spirit of togetherness and community bonding without compromising on their health during the holy month.