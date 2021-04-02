Coronavirus Pandemic
Ramadan 2021: Children not allowed to enter Prophet’s Mosque in Saudi Arabia

Filed on April 2, 2021
Worshippers are also required to use the national parking app "Mawqif" to exit the mosque.

Saudi Arabian officials have announced that children under 15 will not be allowed to enter the Prophets Mosque or its courtyards this Ramadan.

According to Arab News, the Ramadan plan by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque barred children from entry to the mosque to prevent the spread of Covid.

The plan also mentioned a slew of other rules, including shortening the time allowed for Taraweeh prayers by half, closing the mosque for 30 minutes and suspending i'tikaf for the second year in a row.

It was previously announced that arranging and/or distributing suhoor meals would not be allowed, and that packaged iftar meals would be distributed by the authorities at the Mosque.

As of Wednesday, Saudi Arabia recorded 5,452 active cases and a total of 6,676 deaths from Covid.




