Probably by 2024, every Indian will get vaccinated for Covid-19: SII
It will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two necessary doses.
Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla has said that every Indian will get vaccinated for Covid 19 probably by 2024.
Speaking at a media event, Poonawalla said the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and elderly people by February 2021 and by April for the general public.
He said it will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two necessary doses for the public, depending on the final trial results and regulatory approvals.
Probably by 2024, every Indian will get vaccinated, Poonawalla said.
Poonawalla said it will probably take two or three years for every Indian to get inoculated, not just because of the supply constraints but because you need the budget, the vaccine, logistics, infrastructure and then, people should be willing to take the vaccine.
"It will be 2024 for everybody, if willing to take a two-dose vaccine, to be vaccinated," he added.
The price will be around $5-6 per dose with an MRP of around Rs 1,000 for the two necessary doses.
"The Government of India will be getting it at a far cheaper price at around $3 to $4, because it will be buying in a large volume and get access to the price that is similar to what COVAX has got. We are still pricing it far cheaper and more affordable than other vaccines we have in the market today," Poonawalla said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Probably by 2024, every Indian will get...
It will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two necessary doses. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,269 Covid cases, 840 recoveries, 3 ...
More than 15.4 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Qatar reports 239 new Covid-19 cases,...
There are 2,739 active cases in the country, of which 408 are under... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health experts clash over use of certain drugs...
WHO guidelines panel advised against using the antiviral remdesivir... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews