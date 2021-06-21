Pool party at Gurugram farmhouse: 15 arrested for flouting Covid-19 rules
All the arrested have been released on police bail.
The Gurugram police have arrested 15 people for allegedly partying at a farmhouse in Bhondsi area here in violation of curbs imposed to fight Covid-19, officials said on Sunday.
According to the police, acting on a tip off about a pool party being organised at the Green Orchid farmhouse, the arrests were made.
They were identified as Rizwan, Muhammed Ahsan, Muhammed Salman, Muhammed Shadab, Shahnawaz, Dil Nawaz, Arshad Ansari, Salauddin, Asif, Amir, Akhtar Raza, Muhammed Saadulah, Muhammed Adil and Imran.
"It was a birthday-turned pool party at the Green Orchid farmhouse in Bhondsi area. Fourteen people from Delhi were present there. Most of the party attendees are studying or working in Delhi," said Jagbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Bhondsi police station.
Police said that the caretaker of the farmhouse, Ravi, has been also apprehended, while the operators Parvesh Rathi and Sandeep who had managed to escape, are also being traced.
"Action will be taken against them as well," Singh added.
Police said, according to Covid guidelines, swimming pools are yet to open.
"They had violated the pandemic as well as the night curfew protocols," he said.
They were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 188, and 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 at the Bhondsi police station.
However, all the arrested have been released on police bail.
Coronavirus Pandemic
