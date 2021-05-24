- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Pfizer Covid vaccine for children in Dubai: Who are not eligible
The Dubai Health Authority had announced on Sunday that kids aged 12-15 could receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Authorities in Dubai have clarified that some children will not be eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine.
In a tweet, the Dubai Health Authority also clarified what information parents had to give the healthcare provider about their child.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid: UAE expats rush to vaccinate kids between 12 and 15 years before summer break
Those children who have an active Covid infection, have needed specialised treatment for Covid, or have previously had immediate and severe allergic reactions to a vaccine or any of its components (within four hours of taking it) are not eligible to take the vaccine, it said.
DHA begins booking Pfizer-BioNTtech vaccine slots for 12-15 age group. pic.twitter.com/wXFbjyWrSD— (@DHA_Dubai) May 23, 2021
Parents must give the healthcare provider a complete medical history of their child. They must also disclose if their child has a weakened immune system and/or was sick or had a fever in the last three days prior to the vaccine.
The DHA on Sunday announced that parents could book appointments for their children aged 12-15 to get the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine. This came after studies showed that the Pfizer jab is 100 per cent effective in kids aged 12-15.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer Covid vaccine for children in Dubai: Who...
The Dubai Health Authority had announced on Sunday that kids aged 12-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Singapore provisionally approves 60-...
The test achieved more than 90% accuracy in a Singapore-based pilot... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Australia's Victoria state investigates ...
Australia avoided high case numbers by closing its international... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Bahrain suspends entry from 'Red List'...
10-day quarantine for vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals. READ MORE
-
News
UAE job scam: 90 stranded nurses given jobs
41 health care workers have joined VPS Hospitals across the country. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer Covid vaccine for children in Dubai: Who...
The Dubai Health Authority had announced on Sunday that kids aged 12-... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Leaders mourn the death of Sheikha Shamsa...
The courts of emirates have extended their condolences. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: 3 women jailed for using their children to ...
Begging is a punishable offence in the UAE. READ MORE
News
UAQ royal Sheikha Shamsa bint Majed passes away
23 May 2021
News
UAE: Indian worker commits suicide in Dubai