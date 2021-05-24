Pfizer Covid vaccine for children in Dubai: Who are not eligible

The Dubai Health Authority had announced on Sunday that kids aged 12-15 could receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Authorities in Dubai have clarified that some children will not be eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine.

In a tweet, the Dubai Health Authority also clarified what information parents had to give the healthcare provider about their child.

Those children who have an active Covid infection, have needed specialised treatment for Covid, or have previously had immediate and severe allergic reactions to a vaccine or any of its components (within four hours of taking it) are not eligible to take the vaccine, it said.

DHA begins booking Pfizer-BioNTtech vaccine slots for 12-15 age group.

Parents must give the healthcare provider a complete medical history of their child. They must also disclose if their child has a weakened immune system and/or was sick or had a fever in the last three days prior to the vaccine.

The DHA on Sunday announced that parents could book appointments for their children aged 12-15 to get the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine. This came after studies showed that the Pfizer jab is 100 per cent effective in kids aged 12-15.