Pandemic 2nd year set to be 'far more deadly', WHO chief warns
UN director-general urges rich countries to donate vaccines rather than jab children.
The WHO said Friday that the Covid-19 pandemic's second year was on track to be its deadliest, as he urged rich countries to donate vaccines rather than jab children.
"We're on track for the second year of this pandemic to be far more deadly than the first," the World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.
"I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but right now I urge them to reconsider and to instead donate vaccines to Covax," he added.
Coronavirus Pandemic
