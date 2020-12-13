Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistani scholar Tariq Jamil tests Covid-19 positive

Waheed Abbas
Filed on December 13, 2020

He has been hospitalized at the instructions of the doctors.

Pakistan’s famous Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has been tested Covid-19 positive.

The scholar announced on his Twitter account that he had been feeling unwell over the past few days and that he decided to take the Covid-19 test, the result of which came out to be positive.

He has been hospitalized at the instructions of the doctors and Maulana Tariq Jamil has asked his followers to pray for his speedy recovery.

The total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday were recorded at 46,629 as 3,369 more people had been tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Around 72 coronavirus patients, 67 of whom were under treatment in hospital and five in their respective homes or quarantines, died on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




