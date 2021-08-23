Pakistan-UAE flights: Around 10,000 stranded residents have returned, says envoy

The consul-general confirmed this in an interview with Khaleej Times on Monday.

Thousands of Pakistanis stranded in their home country have returned to the UAE since authorities allowed passengers from six restricted countries to do so earlier this month amid relaxed travel norms.

Hassan Afzal Khan, consul-general of Pakistan to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said around 10,000 Pakistanis have returned to the UAE in the last few weeks since the announcement was made.

“Since the easing of travel norms, a large number of Pakistanis have come back to the UAE. We can safely say around 10,000 Pakistanis who were stranded abroad have come back. All the valid residency visa holders can now return provided they meet the entry requirements,” Khan told Khaleej Times in an interview on Monday.

Hassan Khan took charge as consul-general of Pakistan Consulate Dubai in the first week of August 2021, replacing Ahmed Amjad Ali. Khan is a career diplomat with 19 years of experience in Pakistan foreign services. Before his current appointment, he was serving as director-general in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad. He has also served at Pakistan missions in Berlin, Pretoria and Hanoi.

There are 1.6 million Pakistanis currently living in the UAE.

Khan said a good number of flights are now operating every day between the two countries with each flight carrying around 200 to 250 passengers, depending on the aircraft airlines are operating.

ALSO READ:

>> India-UAE flights: Visa-on-arrival service suspended for passengers with US, UK visas, says Etihad

>> UAE flights: Dubai extends expiry dates of residence visas for stranded expats, says flydubai

The consul-general also noted that flights are now operating from every major airport in Pakistan to UAE.

“These passengers have flown from all the airports, but mostly from Sialkot International airport — which was the first to offer rapid PCR test facility for the UAE-bound passengers,” he added.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com