Pakistan TV actress Sumbul Shahid dies of Covid-19
TV icon and sister Bushra Ansari had earlier posted about Shahid and her mother being sick.
Pakistani actress Sumbul Shahid has passed away after a battle with Covid-19, according to local media reports.
Shahid, whose sisters Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas are also known actors, was on a ventilator at a private hospital in Lahore, Dawn.com reported.
Ansari had posted about Shahid and their mother being sick and asked people to pray for them.
Pakistan grapples with coronavirus scourge ahead of Eid Al Fitr
Shahid was last seen in the 2020 drama 'Nand'.
On April 30, Ansari had evealed that her mother has contracted the Covid-19 as well.
Some of her popular dramas include Malika-e-Aliya, Ishqaaway and Takay Ki Ayegi Baraat but was best known for her work in Golden Girls.
