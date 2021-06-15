Pakistan: Those below 40 can now take AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
Pakistan has received 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca under the Covax facility.
Pakistan has lifted a rule barring the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for people below the age of 40, in a bid to help inoculate people who need to travel for education or jobs abroad, particularly Saudi Arabia, a health official said.
Pakistan, which relies heavily on remittances from its expatriate workers in Saudi Arabia, has primarily used Chinese vaccines - Sinopharm, CanSinoBio and Sinovac - in its inoculation drive and, till now, only used AstraZeneca for those above 40.
The Saudi authorities have not approved the Chinese shots, so people with only those vaccinations still need to quarantine, which is unaffordable for many, Faisal Sultan, a health adviser to the prime minister, said.
"From today, we have lifted the restriction for use of AstraZeneca for below 40 years," Sultan told private news channel Geo television on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia has approved four Covid-19 vaccines for arrivals wanting to avoid quarantine, namely AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.
Pakistan has received 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca under the Covax facility.
Sultan said the government was using diplomatic channels to see if Saudi Arabia would approve Chinese vaccines in future.
As of June 11, 1.3 per cent of Pakistan's 220 million people had been fully vaccinated and 3.8 per cent had received at least one dose, mostly Sinopharm or Sinovac, official figures show.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 116,377 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
A single dose of Covishield vaccine given to those who had recovered... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi green pass: Residents glad 'everyone is ...
While most were prepared for the new protocol, some were seen quickly ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,127 Covid-19 cases, 2,094...
More than 53.5 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
‘Green pass’ Covid protocol: Abu...
The rule applies to all visitors aged 16 years and above. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi ‘green pass’: Demand for RT-...
Abu Dhabi residents will have to undertake a RT-PCR test at least... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New police unit foils illegal attempt to...
UAE law stipulates up to Dh500,000 for owning or breeding dangerous... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi green pass: Residents glad 'everyone is ...
While most were prepared for the new protocol, some were seen quickly ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,127 Covid-19 cases, 2,094...
More than 53.5 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps
14 June 2021
News
UAE midday break begins today: Fines, overtime rules