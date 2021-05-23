- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Pakistan starts Covid vaccination for 30-39 age group
Pakistan has already been vaccinating people aged 40 and above across the country.
Pakistan has started the vaccination against Covid-19 for people from 30 to 39 years of age, an official said.
Asad Umar, chief of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), told the media that the vaccination for the 30-39 age group started on Saturday and would continue for an indefinite period, while urging the Pakistani people to receive the jab, reports Xinhua news agency.
Pakistan has already been vaccinating people aged 40 and above across the country.
According to the NCOC, the country has administered 4,956,853 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine till date, with 1,193,441 people fully inoculated.
The NCOC said in a statement on Saturday that 4,007 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 897,468.
The country's eastern Punjab province was the worst-hit region with 333,057 confirmed cases reported in total, followed by Sindh with 306,707 infections, said the NCOC.
An additional 88 people died from the pandemic in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, raising the Covid death toll to 20,177, said the statement.
It added that the number of recoveries stood at 813,855.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan starts Covid vaccination for 30-39 age...
Pakistan has already been vaccinating people aged 40 and above across ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Two Covid shots effective against India variant:...
The first dose of both vaccines was 33% effective against symptomatic ... READ MORE
-
Education
Class 12 Board Exam: Final decision by government ...
A high-level meeting will be held discuss the proposals for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE created 248,000 jobs in 2020: Sheikh Mohammed
He stressed that crisis management created opportunities. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Two Covid shots effective against India variant:...
The first dose of both vaccines was 33% effective against symptomatic ... READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai: 24K gold price set to rise to Dh230 this...
Globally, the precious yellow metal can hit $1,930, as inflows into... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Cold weather in China kills 21 in ultramarathon,...
Hail, freezing rain and gales hit a mountainous section of the race,... READ MORE
-
News
India-UAE flights: Operators face GCAA ban for...
Authority had earlier clarified that no more than eight passengers... READ MORE
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1