Pakistan reaches 10 millon Covid-19 vaccination target
Minister lauds Prime Minister Imran Khan and NCOC's efforts in combating the pandemic
Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said the country has met the coronavirus vaccinations target of inoculating 10 million people.
The whole world appreciated the way Pakistan fought against the deadly pandemic, he said in a tweet.
NCOC— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 9, 2021
The manner in which Prime Minister Imran Khan did not allow the nation to be disappointed in this nerve-wracking war against the virus, and the NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre) implemented the policy of the Prime Minister is highly commendable, he added.
Last week 120,000 doses of the locally manufactured PakVac vaccine — produced from the concentrate of Cansino vaccine — were launched in the country.
