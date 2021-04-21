- EVENTS
Pakistan PM Imran Khan wishes ex-Indian PM Manmohan Singh quick recovery
Imran Khan takes to social media to send wishes.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has wished quick recovery to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who was tested positive of coronavirus on Tuesday.
Khan took to Twitter to send wishes to Singh, who has been admitted to AIIMS trauma centre for the treatment.
“Wishing ex Indian PM Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from Covid 19,” Imran Khan said in the Tweet.
Wishing ex Indian PM Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from Covid 19.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 20, 2021
Manmohan Singh had taken two doses of Covid-19 vaccine in March-April 2021.
Imran Khan was also tested positive of Covid-19 in March and had recovered later last month.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
