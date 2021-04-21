Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Pakistan PM Imran Khan wishes ex-Indian PM Manmohan Singh quick recovery

Web report/Dubai
Filed on April 21, 2021
File photo

Imran Khan takes to social media to send wishes.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has wished quick recovery to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who was tested positive of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Khan took to Twitter to send wishes to Singh, who has been admitted to AIIMS trauma centre for the treatment.

“Wishing ex Indian PM Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from Covid 19,” Imran Khan said in the Tweet.

Manmohan Singh had taken two doses of Covid-19 vaccine in March-April 2021.

Imran Khan was also tested positive of Covid-19 in March and had recovered later last month.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210131&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210139888&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 