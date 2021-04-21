Pakistan PM Imran Khan wishes ex-Indian PM Manmohan Singh quick recovery

Imran Khan takes to social media to send wishes.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has wished quick recovery to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who was tested positive of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Khan took to Twitter to send wishes to Singh, who has been admitted to AIIMS trauma centre for the treatment.

“Wishing ex Indian PM Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from Covid 19,” Imran Khan said in the Tweet.

Manmohan Singh had taken two doses of Covid-19 vaccine in March-April 2021.

Imran Khan was also tested positive of Covid-19 in March and had recovered later last month.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com