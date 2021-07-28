Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19

The PML-N leader has gone into self-quarantine after testing positive.

Pakistani politician and Vice-President of Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz, has tested positive for Covid-19, the party's Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Wednesday.

Nawaz has gone into self-quarantine after testing positive, Aurangzeb said.

Meanwhile, Nawaz responded to a tweet, saying that she had flu, cough and fever and was being treated at home, while thanking everyone for their prayers and good wishes.

Nawaz's uncle, Shehbaz Sharif, said he was praying for her recovery from the virus, as well as the healing of several other people who had tested positive.

Pakistan's daily Covid-19 case count has crossed the 4,000 mark again on Wednesday morning after the National Command and Operation Centre reported 4,119 fresh infections. The country last recorded more than 4,000 cases in a day on May 22.