Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 28, 2021
Reuters file photo

The PML-N leader has gone into self-quarantine after testing positive.


Pakistani politician and Vice-President of Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz, has tested positive for Covid-19, the party's Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Wednesday.

Nawaz has gone into self-quarantine after testing positive, Aurangzeb said.

Meanwhile, Nawaz responded to a tweet, saying that she had flu, cough and fever and was being treated at home, while thanking everyone for their prayers and good wishes.

Nawaz's uncle, Shehbaz Sharif, said he was praying for her recovery from the virus, as well as the healing of several other people who had tested positive.

Pakistan's daily Covid-19 case count has crossed the 4,000 mark again on Wednesday morning after the National Command and Operation Centre reported 4,119 fresh infections. The country last recorded more than 4,000 cases in a day on May 22.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210610&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619961&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 