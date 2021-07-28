Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19
The PML-N leader has gone into self-quarantine after testing positive.
Pakistani politician and Vice-President of Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz, has tested positive for Covid-19, the party's Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Wednesday.
Nawaz has gone into self-quarantine after testing positive, Aurangzeb said.
Meanwhile, Nawaz responded to a tweet, saying that she had flu, cough and fever and was being treated at home, while thanking everyone for their prayers and good wishes.
Nawaz's uncle, Shehbaz Sharif, said he was praying for her recovery from the virus, as well as the healing of several other people who had tested positive.
Pakistan's daily Covid-19 case count has crossed the 4,000 mark again on Wednesday morning after the National Command and Operation Centre reported 4,119 fresh infections. The country last recorded more than 4,000 cases in a day on May 22.
Many thanks Kami and everyone sending prayers my way. Overwhelmed by outpouring of prayers & good wishes. Means a world. I have fever, cough and flu symptoms but am being treated at home. Thank you once again and Jazak’Allah https://t.co/w0U85yuQWh— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 28, 2021
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India, Pakistan flights suspended until at least...
Passengers who have connected through these countries in the last 14... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE traveller alert: These are the most widely...
Over 3.89 billion vaccination doses have been administered globally. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: CanSinoBIO's inhaled vaccine candidate...
The two-dose candidate requires lower dosages than the injected... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Massive new 24x7 Covid services centre...
The centre has the capacity to accommodate up to 10,000 people per... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India, Pakistan flights suspended until at least...
Passengers who have connected through these countries in the last 14... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Maximum temperature touches nearly 51°C
Last month, the mercury had touched 51°C in Sweihan, Al Ain. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Thieves arrested in 10 hours after Dh13...
The robbery was carried out at a showroom. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Doctors invited to apply for 10-year Golden...
Seven centres to be set up across the UAE to take applications. READ MORE
Markets
Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham