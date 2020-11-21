Pakistan issues new procedures for international travellers
RT-PCR tests of passengers from countries that have been placed in category A are not required.
Amid an alarming resurgence in the number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths, Pakistan has issued fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) for international travellers.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday issued an updated list of countries for categories A, B and C for which these SOPs will be valid until December 31, reports Dawn news.
The countries are Australia, China, Cote D'lvoire, Cuba, Fiji, Finland, Iceland, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malawi, Maldives, Namibia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.
According to the CAA, passengers from the countries placed in categories B and C will be required to provide negative RT-PCR test, conducted 96 hours prior to the flight, failing which the airline reserves the right to deny issuance of boarding pass.
For passengers travelling from category C countries, a negative test is mandatory before travelling to Pakistan while a second test will be done upon arrival.
Passengers who are less than 12 years of age, differently-abled or part of an international delegation, will only be required to submit a filled out health declaration form at the Pakistani airport.
