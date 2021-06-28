Pakistan-Dubai flights may resume on July 7, situation dynamic: Emirates

The Dubai carrier advised travellers to keep an eye on the updates available on its website.

Passenger flights from Pakistan could begin from July 7, but the schedule could change due to dynamic situation surrounding Covid-19 pandemic, Emirates airline said on Monday.

Replying to a query from a passenger, the airline said, “There are flights operating starting the 7th of July from Pakistan to Dubai. Changes may happen as the situation remains dynamic.”

In response to another query, Emirates said: “Our flights from Pakistan are scheduled to operate from 7th July. However, we don't have any updates if the suspension is extended. You can always check our website for the latest operational updates.”

The UAE had first announced the suspension of entry for travellers from Pakistan on national and foreign flights from 11.59pm on May 12.

Emirates recently updated its website to reflect the update, noting that passengers who have connected through Pakistan in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.

However, it also noted that UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid-19 protocols will be exempt for travel.

Flights from India, Pakistan and other subcontinent countries remain suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.