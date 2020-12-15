Over 80,000 Covid tests done daily in Dubai

DHA director-general indicates 40 scientific and medical protocols in treatment and health care systems.

Dubai is currently carrying out over 80,000 Covid-19 tests daily and has allocated 89 hotels and buildings for isolation as well as quarantine to combat the pandemic, a top official of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said on Tuesday.

Humaid Al Qutami, director-general of DHA, emphasised how the UAE put a brave fight against the coronavirus and the robust measures taken to keep the Covid numbers low.

He was speaking at the Arab Conference (ARADO Conference) held virtually by the Arab Administrative Development Organisation, a non-profit organisation affiliated with the League of Arab States.

Talking about the safety measures taken by Dubai in the face of the pandemic, Al Qutami pointed out that the emirate has installed thermal devices at all ports (land, sea and air), and Covid-19 laboratory testing centres. It also provided all means and requirements for protection and prevention for workers in the first line of defence, he pointed out.

He explained how operational efficiency of hospitals and health centres was increased and a field hospital was established in record time with a capacity of 5,000 beds.

Al Qutami also indicated that the DHA has 40 scientific and medical protocols in treatment and health care systems. He underlined that the health sector in Dubai conducted 151 scientific research specialised in Covid-19, dealing with (diagnosis, prevention and treatment), by doctors and experts in the authority's hospitals and the private health sector.

DHA centres receive 2m visitors

He stressed that the pandemic did not affect the commitment of the authority in providing all medical services to the public. "The specialised clinics in the authority's hospitals and centres received nearly two million visitors this year and around 100,000 major surgeries were also performed," he added.

Al Qutami said that despite the pandemic, the DHA was also able to provide 43,000 blood units for emergency cases and deliver 1.4 million medicine packages to patients’ homes. It provided more than 60,000 consultations within the telemedicine system, and carried out more than 21,000 home care visits for the elderly and people of determination, he added.

UAE tops safety index

Al Qutami pointed out that the UAE ranked first in the Arab world and ninth in the world in the safety index for Covid-19, according to studies and reports prepared by Forbes magazine.

He also stressed the importance of establishing specialised institutes for public health and family medicine in Arab countries, and providing strong monitoring networks for epidemiology and infectious diseases.

POUNCING ON PANDEMIC

Steps UAE took to combat Covid-19

*Crisis management federally and locally through official government bodies.

*Application of high-level protocols in work systems and sectors in accordance with international standards.

*Close monitoring of the country's ports (land, air and sea).

*Implementing a remote education system and working virtually

*Suspending all activities and events, closing centres and places of worship

*Critical precautionary measures such as national sterilisation and staying at home

*Completing more than 18 million laboratory tests for Covid-19.

